6 injured in Udhampur accident

Jammu: Six persons sustained injuries when a mini-bus they were travelling in, turned turtle on the road near nullah Goran Morh Bori of Ramnagar in Udhampur district on Sunday evening.

Police said that the accident took place when the mini-bus, bearing registration number JK02AJ 0114 and carrying devotees, on its way from Marda Mata towards Ghordi, overturned near Nullah Ghoran Morha Bori this evening.

“These devotees were returning after paying obeisance at the temple, on the auspicious occasion of Durga Ashtami. Six of them suffered injuries out of whom four had minor injuries. Two others were referred to Government Medical College (GMC), Udhampur after first aid,” police added.

A case in this connection was registered at Police Post Ghordi.