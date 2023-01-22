6 thieves arrested for stealing construction material in Ramban

Ramban: The Ramban police arrested six thieves involved in stealing eight quintal of steel from the work site of a private construction company in Sangaldan on Sunday.

Police sources said on Friday a written complaint was lodged by the supervisor of Hitech-Erector company, Jaya Prakash, stating that unknown thieves had stolen 8 quintals of steel from the site at Hitech- erectors Sangaldhan.

A case was registered and investigations were started.