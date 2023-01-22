6 thieves arrested for stealing construction material in Ramban

Ramban: The Ramban police arrested six thieves involved in stealing eight quintal of steel from the work site of a private construction company in Sangaldan on Sunday.
Police sources said on Friday a written complaint was lodged by the supervisor of Hitech-Erector company, Jaya Prakash, stating that unknown thieves had stolen 8 quintals of steel from the site at Hitech- erectors Sangaldhan.
A case was registered and investigations were started.
They said Incharge of Police Post Sangaldan PSI Dalbir Singh has rounded up six suspected persons.
During sustained interrogation, they confessed that they were involved in the theft.
Police said on their disclosure all the stolen material was recovered.
Police identified the six arrested thieves as Tahir Ahmed son of Mohd Din resident of Suksar, Chasna, Reasi (security guard of Hitech- erector company), Mohammad Farooq son of Adh Sheikh, Imtiyaz Ahmed Bhat son of Abdul Rasheed Khanday, Amanullah son of Abdul Ganie, Javed Ahmed Bhat son of Mohd Shafi Bhat all residents of Seripura, Gool, and Atta Mohd resident of Bhandan, Sangaldan, Gool. Further investigation is going on.