6 vehicles seized for violation of rules in Jammu

Jammu: Regional Transport Officer Pankaj Bhagotra along with ARTO HQ, Mohammad Saleem, ARTO FS Tara Mani, MVIs Rajeev Kundal, Anupam Gandotra and other staff members laid a special naka on Jammu-Pathankot National Highway and seized 6 vehicles plying without HSRP while 12 vehicles were booked under various offences of MV act and Rules and a fine of Rs 10,500 was realised on spot from various violators.

During the drive more than 150 vehicles were “checked/stopped and the drivers/conductors/passengers were made aware about the road safety measures like putting on seat belts, avoiding over speeding, not using mobile phones while driving.”

The common traffic violations such as over speeding, driving without seat belt, riding without helmets, modification of two-wheelers and the use of mobile phones while driving, among others are main cause of road accidents and the officials urged the drivers to be disciplined on roads and reminded them of duties and responsibilities while driving and “having self restraint in speeding limits is a way forward towards changing driving behaviour.”