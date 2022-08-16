61 domestic cattle die of mysterious disease

Jammu: Jammu has reported deaths of 61 domestic animals in Jammu, Samba and Rajouri districts due to the spread of mysterious disease in border areas.

“61 deaths animals have died . Fifty six in Jammu district, four Samba and one in Rajouri,” Director, Animal Husbandry Jammu, Krishan Lal Sharma told Greater Kashmir. He however said, “Apparently these animals died of ‘lumpy skin disease’ as they had such symptoms. The dead animals were buried.”

He said that they have constituted Rapid Response Teams, established control rooms and shared toll free helpline numbers with the general public in the districts infected with the disease.

“We are closely monitoring the dairy farms, villages and continuously visiting farmer’s houses,”he said.