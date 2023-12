61 DySPs, SP rank JKPS officers retiring in 2024

Jammu, Dec 13: Sixty-one officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Police Service (JKPS) will retire during the calendar year-2024, on attaining the age of superannuation.

It was notified by the J&K Home Department in terms of Article 285(a)(1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Service Regulation, 1956.

As per the notification, those attaining the age of superannuation in 2024 include Tarlok Singh DySP (S), P/S to IGP Traffic; Rakesh Kumar DySP (M), ADO DPO Kathua; Ali Muhammad Baba DySP JKAP-13th Bn; Muhammad Nasir Khan DySP JKAP-5th Bn; Manzoor Ahmed DySP CID-CI Budgam; Ram Ji Dass DySP IR-15th Bn; Mohinder Singh DySP (S), P/S to Director SKPA Udhampur; Fazal-ud-Din DySP Telecom Bandipora; Muhammad Aslam Ferozal SP, Dy CO 1st Women Bn and Jagbir Singh SP, Dy CO IR-3rd Bn.

Riyaz Ahmed SP Dy CO lR-9th Bn; Mushtaq Ahmad Wani SP, Dy CO IR-23rd Bn; Maqbool Hussain Dy SP JKAP-6th Bn; Muhammad Younus DySP IR-2nd Bn; Arvinder Kotwal Dy SP SDRF 2nd Bn; Ghulam Hassan Bhat Dy SP, SO to DIG SKR Anantnag; Ashok Kumar Dy SP IR-19th Bn; Rehana Akhter Dy SP (M), ADO DPO Srinagar; Roop Raj attached with ZPHQ, Jammu; Farooq Ahmed Zargar SP, Dy CO IR-6th Bn; Farooq Ahmad SP, Dy CO IR- 9th Bn; Muhammad Ayoub Zargar SP, Dy CO IR-5th Bn; Ranjit Singh SP, attached with PHQ; Azad Ahmad Shah Dy SP IR-9th Bn; Abdul Rashid Dy SP Tech SS-II CID Hqrs; Rakesh Kumar Dy SP IR-18th Bn; Muhammad Rafiq Manhas Dy SP CID CI Doda /Kishtwar; Riyaz Ahmed Shah DySP IR-17th Bn; Rajesh Sharma DySP AC HG Jammu and Vijay Dhar Dy. SP IR-7th Bn will also retire in the calendar year of 2024.

Besides, Parkasho Devi Dy SP (M), ADO DPO Doda; Aijaz Ali SP (S), O/o ADGP HG/CD/SDRF; Mir Muhammad Yousuf Dy SP (S), P/S to

IGP Tech J&K; Muhammad Ramzan Dy. SP (S), District Pulwama; Farhat Jeelani Additional SP Kupwara; Vikram Singh SP, DyCO IR-1st Bn; Pushkar Nath Tikoo Addl. SPC1DCI Jammu; Muhammad Latief Bhat Dy SP (S), P/S to DIG CKR Srinagar; Nazir Ahmad Sofi Dy SP Kashmir Zone; Khursheed Ahmed Dy SP ACB; Parvez Ahmed

Dy SP Vigilance (VOK); Ghulam Qadir Dy SP IR-23rd Bn; Kulbir Chand Handa Addl. SP North Jammu; Mohan Lal Kaith SP Railways Jammu; Muhammad Shafi Shah Dy SP (M), ADO DIG IR Kashmir; Firdousa Mufti Dy SP (M), ADO ZAPHQ Kashmir; Rakesh Kumar Parihar SP, Dy CO IR-16th Bn; Diwakar Singh Addl. SP SIA Jammu; Parvez Ahmad DySP Estates/Welfare Jammu; Anita Chopra Dy SP JKAP-7th Bn; Ghulam Jeelani Dy. SP CID SB Kashmir; Farooq Ahmad Bhat Dy SP (S), P/S to ADGP (Coord); Neelam Kumari DySP (S), P/S to DIG IR Jammu; Rajesh Sandal SP, Dy.CO IR-12th Bn; Muhammad Amin Malik Dy SP IR-2nd Bn; Gurmeet Singh SP ACB; Aijaz Ahmed Mir SP, Dy CO IR-4th Bn; Ajay Kumar Dy SP IR-24th Bn; Muhammad Ashraf Dy SP Security Kashmir; Madan Mohan Singh Dy SP Telecom PCR Jammu and Khurshid Ahmad Dy SP Photography CHQ will also attain the age of superannuation in 2024.