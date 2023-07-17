6727 kg drugs destroyed in Jammu

Jammu: At least 6727 kilograms of seized drugs were destroyed in Jammu as a part of a nationwide campaign on destruction of seized drugs chaired by the Union Home Minister of India.

This was done under the overall campaign of “Nasha Mukt Bharat” and it was led by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh.

The campaign was participated by officers of ANTF JK, NCB and JK Police officers. The destruction of drugs was done in accordance with procedure established by Law.

The ADGP Jammu thanked the Judiciary for giving this campaign a whole hearted support.