7 injured in Pul Doda road accident

Ramban: Seven persons were injured after a bus in which they were travelling overturned near Pul Doda on Thursday morning.

Police sources said a rashly driven mini bus bearing registration number JK06A-8310 was on its way to Thatari from Doda. It overturned on the road near Pul Doda resulting in seven persons.

They were removed to Doda hospital y the rescue teams of police, army and locals. Some injured passengers were provided medical aid at the accident site by the medical team of Army (10 RR).

A Health Department informed that Doda hospital received six injured persons; he said the condition of all the injured is out of danger as they were responding well to the treatment.