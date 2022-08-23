8 school buses seized in Jammu

Jammu: RTO Jammu Ghanshyam Singh today conducted a special drive to check the school buses. RTO said that they checked the school buses following complaints from the parents who were paying a good amount for the transport service of their children.

“During the checking of documents, we have seized documents of eight school buses which had violated permits and no driving licence,” he said.

He said that they will also take further course of action against those who had no first aid and drinking water facility in the school buses.