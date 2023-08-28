8 vehicles involved in illegal mining seized in Jammu

Jammu: District Mineral Officer, Gulshan Kumar, leading a team of the Mining Department seized eight vehicles engaged in illegal excavation and transportation of minerals from different parts of Jammu district.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that an excavator (JCB), bearing registration number JK02CP7354 and a tractor trolley, registered under JK02CV9720, was seized at Kathar and handed over to the In-Charge of the Police Post Chowki Chour.
Similarly, a tractor trolley, identified by chassis number JZUDU516492S3, was confiscated in the Kangar Ring Road area and transferred to the SHO of the Police Station Gharota, while a dumper with the registration number JK02BU9287 was seized at Sangani Maira Mandrian and handed over to the SHO, Police Station Akhnoor.
Two tractors with trolleys, bearing chassis numbers MBNGAALDBNRJO4602 and RNJJ2GCA5461, were seized in the Surya Chack area and promptly delivered to the In-Charge of the Police Post Phalian Mandal. Additionally, two tractor trolleys were confiscated in Khandwal Chatha and placed under the custody of the In-Charge of the Police Post Chatha. Furthermore, during the operations in Kathar and Maira Mandrian, authorities discovered illegal stockpiles of sand totaling 500 metric tons and 200 metric tons of boulders. The individuals involved in this illicit activity received stern warnings, cautioning them against further engagement in the illegal stocking and dumping of minerals.