8 vehicles involved in illegal mining seized in Jammu

Jammu: District Mineral Officer, Gulshan Kumar, leading a team of the Mining Department seized eight vehicles engaged in illegal excavation and transportation of minerals from different parts of Jammu district.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that an excavator (JCB), bearing registration number JK02CP7354 and a tractor trolley, registered under JK02CV9720, was seized at Kathar and handed over to the In-Charge of the Police Post Chowki Chour.

Similarly, a tractor trolley, identified by chassis number JZUDU516492S3, was confiscated in the Kangar Ring Road area and transferred to the SHO of the Police Station Gharota, while a dumper with the registration number JK02BU9287 was seized at Sangani Maira Mandrian and handed over to the SHO, Police Station Akhnoor.