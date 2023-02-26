8 vehicles seized, 397 challaned for traffic violations in Ramban

Ramban: In order to streamline the traffic on the vital Srinagar-Jammu National Highway in Ramban, Traffic police National Highway Ramban seized eight vehicles and challaned 397 vehicles for different traffic violations at different locations on Sunday.

Official sources said most vehicles were channeled for overtaking at bottlenecks of highway between Nashri and Banihal leading to traffic jams and congestion.The e- challans were also issued to traffic violators for over speeding, violating lane discipline and wrong side driving.