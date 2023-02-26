8 vehicles seized, 397 challaned for traffic violations in Ramban

Ramban: In order to streamline the traffic on the vital Srinagar-Jammu National Highway in Ramban, Traffic police National Highway Ramban seized eight vehicles and challaned 397 vehicles for different traffic violations at different locations on Sunday.
Official sources said most vehicles were channeled for overtaking at bottlenecks of highway between Nashri and Banihal leading to traffic jams and congestion.The e- challans were also issued to traffic violators for over speeding, violating lane discipline and wrong side driving.
The action was taken on Srinagar Jammu National Highway especially in Ramban district where massive traffic congestion was witnessed on Saturday. SSP, Traffic National Highway Ramban, Mohita Sharma said total 397 vehicles were challaned for over speeding, and overloading. Eight vehicles were seized under the Motor Vehicle Act.
SSP said the drive against traffic violators of Jammu-Srinagar National Highway will continue on a daily basis.