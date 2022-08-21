80 faculty members selected for AIIMS Vijaypur

Jammu: Atleast 80 faculty members have been selected for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Vijaypur in Jammu district for the operationalisation of the prominent health institution.

These selections were done with reference to the advertisement for the recruitment of 183 regular faculty posts through direct recruitment at AIIMS, Vijaypur for which the interviews of the eligible candidates were conducted from 22-7-2022 to 31-07-2022 in physical mode at camp office of AIIMS Jammu located at GMC, Doctor’s Guest House, Maheshpura Chowk, Jammu.