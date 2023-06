Ramban: The 38th Raising Day celebration of the Battalion was organised at Dett Headquarter 84 Battalion Chanderkote Ramban.

The day began with a prayer at Sarv Dharam Prathna Sthal, where all officers and personnel prayed for a successful and fulfilling year ahead. Thereafter, the Battalion personnel paid homage to the martyrs of the Unit who made supreme sacrifices, in the line of duty.