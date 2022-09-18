8500 students appear in Jammu University entrance test

The statement said that the entrance test was conducted in a smooth and hassle-free manner.

It said that JU Vice Chancellor, Prof Umesh Rai along with a special flying squad comprising Dean Academic Affairs, Prof Naresh Padha, and other officials visited various centres and supervised the conduct of JUET-2022.

The statement said that the VC had a word of praise for JU Controller of Examinations, Sanjeev Mahajan, who had made elaborate arrangements for the successful conduct of JUET-2022.

“The VC lauded the efforts of all the principals, overall incharge of JUET, university observers, and Deputy Registrar (Exam-Conduct), Raj Kumar, and Deputy Registrar (Academic Affairs) Sumita Sharma for relentless service in the conduct of JUET-2022. The answer key of JUET-2022 will be available on the JUET portal from September 19, 2022, and applicants having any grievance regarding the answer key or question paper can lodge their complaint on the portal after login into their account from September 20 and 21, 2022, with genuine evidence. The result of JUET-2022 will be declared on October 1, 2022,” the JU statement said.