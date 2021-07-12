9 Administrative Secretaries nominated as BADP Prabharis

Jammu: The J&K government Monday nominated nine Administrative Secretaries as Prabhari officers for Border Area Development Programme (BADP).

As per GAD order, the Administrative Secretaries have been nominated as Prabhari officers for the districts allocated to them, for independent feedback on the developmental works under the BADP. Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development has been assigned Budgam district.

Asgar Hassan Samoon, Principal Secretary to the Government, Skill Development Department will be the Prabhari of Bandipora district. Similarly, Navin Kumar Choudhary, Principal Secretary to the Government, Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare Department has been assigned Baramulla, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Commissioner Secretary to the government General Administration Department will be incharge Kathua district.

Sanjeev Verma, Commissioner Secretary to the Government Forest, Ecology and Environment Department, M Raju, Commissioner Secretary to the Government Jal Shakti Department, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Secretary to the government Tribal Affairs Department, Sushma Chauhan, Secretary to the government Higher Education Department and Sarmad Hafeez, Secretary to the government Tourism Department have been assigned the charge of Rajouri, Jammu, Poonch, Samba and Kupwara districts.