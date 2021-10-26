9 detained in Samba

Jammu: Nine persons involved in raising objectionable slogans and celebrating the victory of Pakistan against India in a T20 cricket world cup match were detained on Tuesday, Police said.
Police said that after the match between India and Pakistan ended on Sunday, it received complaints from the locals and a video was also in circulation on the social media showing some youth celebrating Pakistan’s win.
“In this video, objectionable slogans can also be heard,” Police said.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, SSP Samba Rajesh Sharma said that initially they detained six persons after the video surfaced on social media and registered an FIR.
“The investigation is going on and two to three more persons have been detained. The questioning is going on to establish who actually were involved in the celebration,” he said.
Sharma said that the incident of celebration was reported from Chak Manga in Samba district.
A group of people had also staged a protest in Samba seeking arrest of the persons involved in celebration of Pakistan’s victory over India.
Meanwhile, the activists of Rashtriya Bajrang Dal led by Rakesh Bajrangi protested in Jammu against the statement of former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti in this connection.
“Instead of seeking action against those youth who celebrated Pakistan’s victory in a cricket match, she is trying to provoke Kashmiri youth with her tweets,” Bajrangi said.
Dogra Front Shiv Sena led by Ashok Gupta staged protests in Jammu’s old city.