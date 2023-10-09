9 posts of BDOs, out of 11, lying vacant in Ramban district

Banihal: The functioning of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj department has been in the doldrums in district Ramban as nine posts of Block Development Officers (BDOs) have been lying vacant for the past several months.

Due to these vacant posts, people are suffering on account of pending payments and stalled works. “Even the bills of contractors are pending for the works done under many developmental schemes, including those related to ‘Back to Village’ programme, in the nine concerned RDD blocks,” locals allege.

The Ramban district, carved out of the erstwhile Doda district of the Chenab Valley, covers an area of 1,300 kilometers (550 square miles) and its over 90 percent population lives in rural areas. The district has 8 tehsils and 11 RDD blocks.

Several representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) of Ramban district allege that the vacant posts of BDOs have badly impacted the construction and development works in these blocks besides non-payment of bills generated against the works done. “BDOs also have the authority to issue the birth and death certificates after the recommendation of the Executive Magistrates or Tehsildars. One can easily guess the gravity of the situation as widows, disabled, physically-challenged persons and school children all are impacted. Since September 1, no birth and death certificate has been issued in these nine blocks of Ramban district,” PRI representatives shared with Greater Kashmir.