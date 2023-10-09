9 posts of BDOs, out of 11, lying vacant in Ramban district

Banihal: The functioning of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj department has been in the doldrums in district Ramban as nine posts of Block Development Officers (BDOs) have been lying vacant for the past several months.
Due to these vacant posts, people are suffering on account of pending payments and stalled works. “Even the bills of contractors are pending for the works done under many developmental schemes, including those related to ‘Back to Village’ programme, in the nine concerned RDD blocks,” locals allege.
The Ramban district, carved out of the erstwhile Doda district of the Chenab Valley, covers an area of 1,300 kilometers (550 square miles) and its over 90 percent population lives in rural areas. The district has 8 tehsils and 11 RDD blocks.
Several representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) of Ramban district allege that the vacant posts of BDOs have badly impacted the construction and development works in these blocks besides non-payment of bills generated against the works done. “BDOs also have the authority to issue the birth and death certificates after the recommendation of the Executive Magistrates or Tehsildars. One can easily guess the gravity of the situation as widows, disabled, physically-challenged persons and school children all are impacted. Since September 1, no birth and death certificate has been issued in these nine blocks of Ramban district,” PRI representatives shared with Greater Kashmir.
“Only 2 BDOs have been posted in RDD blocks of Ukhral and Gandri of Ramban district while no BDOs have been posted in Banihal, Khari, Ramsoo, Ramban, Rajgarh, Batote, Gundi Dharam, Sangaldan and Gool blocks,” they informed.
“No wonder, development, construction and other related activities are at a standstill in these blocks,” they added.
NC leader and chairperson of District Development Council Ramban Dr Shamshada Shan, while talking to Greater Kashmir over phone, said, “Due to these nine vacant posts of BDOs, all routine works have stopped and its effect can be seen on the ground. People have worked but the bill-payment has not been made.”
She said that due to lack of staff, review meetings of the District Development Council were not being held. “There is resentment among the public at all these nine block-headquarters,” she said.
“Due to the vacant posts of BDOs and other staff, the funds have lapsed in March this year. The funds for this financial year too have not been released in these blocks,” DDC chairperson said, adding that the instalment issue of PMAY and PM Awas Plus schemes was also not being resolved due to non-availability of BDOs.
“I’ll meet the Chief Secretary to flag this issue and request him to sort out the issue related to the appointment of BDOs,” she said.
In this connection, ACD Ramban Ashok Singh Katoch, when contacted, said, “The matter of vacancies of BDOs has been taken up with the higher authorities, including DC Ramban. We are hopeful that the vacant posts will be filled up very soon by the government.”
“Two BDOs are posted in two blocks and they are in-charge of four blocks. Two BDOs, on probation period without any financial authority, are working in Ramban and Khari blocks. Five blocks are still without any BDO. But despite the vacant posts of BDOs, construction and development works are being done. However, the amounts are not being paid. But rest assured, the vacant posts will be filled by the government very soon,” he reassured.