9 students injured as bus overturns at Seri Ramban

Ramban: At least nine NIIT students sustained injuries after a rashly driven Jammu-bound bus turned turtle on the Srinagar Jammu National Highway at Seri area of Ramban on Thursday.

The bus was full carrying 48 passengers when this accident happened. Police said the bus bearing registration number JK21D-0597 overturned on the road near Seri on National Highway resulting in injuries to nine passengers.

They said all the injured were shifted to District Hospital Ramban where after being provided medical aid, Sonu Yadhav son of Narinder resident of Deroli Tehsil Narnoh Distt Sundergrah Haryana was referred to Government Medical College and Hospital Jammu.