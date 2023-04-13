9 students injured as bus overturns at Seri Ramban

Ramban: At least nine NIIT students sustained injuries after a rashly driven Jammu-bound bus turned turtle on the Srinagar Jammu National Highway at Seri area of Ramban on Thursday.
The bus was full carrying 48 passengers when this accident happened. Police said the bus bearing registration number JK21D-0597 overturned on the road near Seri on National Highway resulting in injuries to nine passengers.
They said all the injured were shifted to District Hospital Ramban where after being provided medical aid, Sonu Yadhav son of Narinder resident of Deroli Tehsil Narnoh Distt Sundergrah Haryana was referred to Government Medical College and Hospital Jammu.
Police identified the other eight injured as Sahil son of Jagdish Panchal resident in Bahadurgarh Distt Haryana Punjab, Vanit Kumar son of Surinder Kumar resident of Tutate District Sundergrah Haryana, Subrat son of Subash Chander resident of Satwari Jammu, Shaurya Panday son of Sudesh Chand Panday resident of Balla Sevar Chhattisgarh, Sahil Kumar son of Amar resident of Rajasthan, Sachin Shashan son of Satyaveer resident of Haryana, Rajan Singh son of Raju Sharma resident of Bihar and Ubaid 20 of Ahmadullah resident of Banihal.
Police Station Ramban Inspector Anil Chowdary confirmed the incident and said a case under sections 279/ 337 IPC was registered at the Police Station for further investigations.