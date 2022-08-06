AAP holds protests in Jammu

Jammu: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Saturday organised protests against increasing unemployment in all 43 assembly segments of Jammu province.
The protesting AAP leaders and workers have accused BJP of turning the recruitments into scams as no fair recruitment has been conducted after 2014.
In a statement, the AAP has accused BJP and administration for badly failing to conduct fair recruitment.
“The BJP is delivering hollow slogans and promises. Under the BJP rule, unemployment has increased in J&K to historic levels and there is no hope among the youth due to an uncertain future,” they said.
They said that the youth were promised employment but all the recruitments turned out to be scams and claimed senior politicians of a political party were involved in the scam of Sub Inspectors recruitment in JKP.