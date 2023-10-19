Absconder arrested after 1 year in Ramban

Ramban: Ramban Police arrested an absconder who was evading his arrest for last one year

Police sources said SSP Ramban Mohita Sharma constituted special police teams to arrest the absconders wanted in various cases.

In this connection a dedicated police team arrested the absconder Bhupinder Singh son of Krishan Lal resident of Sunder Nagar Camp Road Talab Tillo Jammu wanted in a FIR No.117/2022 under section 188/429 IPC that was registered at Police Station Chanderkote on July 30, 2022.