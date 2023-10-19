Absconder arrested after 1 year in Ramban

Ramban: Ramban Police arrested an absconder who was evading his arrest for last one year
Police sources said SSP Ramban Mohita Sharma constituted special police teams to arrest the absconders wanted in various cases.
In this connection a dedicated police team arrested the absconder Bhupinder Singh son of Krishan Lal resident of Sunder Nagar Camp Road Talab Tillo Jammu wanted in a FIR No.117/2022 under section 188/429 IPC that was registered at Police Station Chanderkote on July 30, 2022.
Police said Bhupinder Singh after the commission of offence was absconding and evading his arrest with a motive to avoid the legal proceedings. A general warrant of arrest under section 299 Cr.PC was issued by the court .
The Police team of Chanderkote after hectic efforts arrested absconder Bhupinder and produced him before the Court of Sub Judge Batote.
They said Bupinder was arrested under the supervision of Om Parkash DySP Hqrs Ramban,Gourav Mahajan ASP Ramban and overall supervision of SSP Ramban Mohita Sharma.