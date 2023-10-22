Absconder arrested after 17 years

Ramban: Police in Kishtwar has arrested a person, who was allegedly evading arrest for last 17 years.

SSP Kishtwar Khalil Poswal said that a team of police developed information about the accused person.

The suspect was wanted in case FIR No. 258 of 2006 registered at Police Station Kishtwar. On this information, a dedicated police team led by SHO Police Station Kishtwar, Insp Parvaiz Ahmed Khanday, accompanied by PSI Imran Khan, under the supervision of DySP Headquarters Ishan Gupta pursued leads tirelessly and conducted a raid at a suspected location. Ultimately, they successfully arrested the individual from the Jammu district.

The arrested person is identified as Altaf Hussain, son of Feroz Din, residing in Garmal, Doda.