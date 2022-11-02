Absconders in NDPS case arrested after 2-years

Ramban: Ramban Police arrested two absconders involved in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) cases after a gap of two years from Ramban on Wednesday.

Police said Gurjeet Singh son of Amit Kumar resident of Gurharsahai, Ferozpur Punjab, and Joginder Singh son of Kartar Singh resident of Nandana, Ferozepur, Punjab were booked in case FIR number 179 of 2020 under sections 8/15 NDPS Act at Police Station, Banihal. They said both were evading their arrests for the last two years.