Absconding ex-militant arrested in Kishtwar: Police

Jammu: The police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested an absconding former militant, who had been evading arrest for the last 13 years, in Kishtwar.

Police officials said the arrested accused, identified as Naeem Ahmed son of Bashir Ahmed resident of Tattani Kishtwar, was wanted in a case FIR No. 02/2007 US 302/307/326/RPC 7/27 IA Act registered at Police Station Atholi.

“Acting swiftly on information received through reliable sources, a special team of Police Station Atholi was constituted. The team led by Inspector Sohan Singh raided the suspected locations and arrested the absconder former militant from Shalimar area of Kishtwar,” officials added.