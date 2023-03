Jammu: The sleuths of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) today arrested a cop for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000.

The official said that police station ACB, Jammu received a written complaint that Police Post Chinore has arrested his son namely Sahil Mehra in a false and frivolous case on the complaint of local resident of Chinore.

A police official namely Mohd Sultan, Police Post Chinore has demanded Rs 8,000 as bribe for release of his son from police custody.