ACB produces charge-sheet against ex-CAPD officers in misappropriation case

Jammu: The sleuths of Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) Tuesday produced a charge-sheet against the then Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution (CAPD) officers from Reasi in alleged misappropriation of amounts in disbursement of payments made to different ration dealers.

A statement of ACB issued here said that the charge-sheet was produced against Ghar Singh of Patoli Gurha Brahmana, Jammu, the then Tehsil Supply Officer Chassana, Sungri of district Reasi (now retired), Ghulam Mohuiddin of Gulabgarh, at present Pamposh Colony, Channi Rama, Jammu, the then storekeeper of TSO Chasana, Abdul Hamid of Gulabgarh tehsil Mahore district Reasi, the then storekeeper Sungri (now retired), Abdul Qayoom Mir of village Majhoor Thanamandi district Rajouri, the then Assistant Director CA&PD Reasi (now retired) and Ramesh Chander Bhagat of Samba, the then Assistant Director CA&PD Reasi (now retired), in the court of Ld Special Judge Anti-corruption Udhampur.

The ACB statement said that a verification was conducted by the ACB Jammu into the allegations pertaining to misappropriation of huge amounts in disbursement of payments made to different ration dealers on account of carriage charges for dispatching ration to far flung areas.

It said that during investigation it was found that under a conspired plan, these public servants withdrew an amount of Rs 66 lakh with dishonest intention by showing dispatches of below poverty line (BPL), Antyodaya Awas Yojana (AAY) ration in excess to the allotted quota to the respective dealers of far-flung areas and misappropriated the carriage charges.

The ACB statement said that it caused loss to the government exchequer.

It said that the counterfoils of permit issue books, utilisation certificates and original distribution registers submitted by the dealers of Chasana and Sungri were destroyed.

The statement said that no prosecution was required against the rest of the public servants as they had already retired from government services.