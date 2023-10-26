ACS Home holds public darbar at R S Pura

Jammu: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Home, R K Goyal, presided over a public darbar at Bana Singh Stadium in RS Pura today to take stock of issues and concerns of common masses.

Among the prominent PRI representatives present were Jammu District Development Council Chairman, Bharat Bhushan, President Municipal Committee, RS Pura, Satpal Pappi, Block Development Council Chairman Suchetgarh, Tarsem Singh besides DDC members Taranjit Singh Tony and Vidya Mottan.

Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Sachin Kumar Vaishya, SSP Dr Vinod Kumar and ADC Harvinder Singh, besides district officers and public was also present on the occasion.

Addressing on the occasion, R K Goyal underscored the significance of public darbars emphasising their role in fostering direct communication between the administration and the citizenry. He noted that these gatherings provide a platform for citizens to voice their grievances and for the government to expedite their resolution through the appropriate channels.

Acknowledging the gravity of drug menace plaguing the society, ACS Home assured the people that the administration was committed to combat this social ill vigorously. He spoke of the substantial progress made in the fight against drugs and stressed the need for intensified rehabilitation efforts. He also highlighted the crucial role of families and society in this battle.

DDC Chairman, Bharat Bhushan, expressing his gratitude for the public outreach efforts of the administration, projected several issues concerning welfare and development of the district. He mentioned the loss of paddy crops due to unpredictable weather conditions and urged for adequate compensation.

Bhushan also advocated desilting of Ranbir Canal and exploration of development potential of different areas for tourism including religious tourism. He also raised ration card-related issues.

Other PRI representatives also spoke on the occasion while the public presented memoranda and individual grievances for consideration.

All concerns were meticulously recorded by the ACS and district administration for immediate redressal while some of them were redressed on spot.