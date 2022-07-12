ACS releases e-book, handbook of I&C Jammu

Jammu: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Industries and Commerce Vivek Bhardwaj Tuesday launched the e-book of District Industries Centre (DIC), Jammu, and also released the Second Edition of Handbook of Department of Industries and Commerce at Udyog Bhawan here.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here quoted Bharadwaj as saying that the handbook, as well as e-book, would play a vital role in facilitating the aspiring youth and budding entrepreneurs while executing their plans for establishing any business unit.
Bharadwaj said that the handbook and e-book contain all necessary information regarding policies and different schemes for budding entrepreneurs and would act as an outreach step for investment in the industrial sector of J&K.
He also lauded Director I&C Jammu and her team for their stupendous efforts in compiling these books.
The spokesman said that the handbook released on the occasion contains all the details of the manufacturing and service sector.
He said that it also contains the policies of the Government of India as well J&K regarding the industrial sector for awareness amongst the budding entrepreneurs and existing industrial enterprises.
The spokesman said that the edition had been updated with all the government orders, circulars, orders, and procedural guidelines of the MSME sector (manufacturing and service) which would be a guiding factor for all users.
He said that the e-book has details of services provided by the DIC, Jammu, and would be of great help to the budding as well as existing entrepreneurs.
The spokesman said that it also contains activities such as success stories of MSME and PMEGP units in district Jammu, checklist and procedure for availing services and incentives under different schemes, details of Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme, Udyam, GeM, and TReDS Registrations among others.
He said Director Industries and Commerce (I&C), Jammu, Anoo Malhotra; Joint Director, Development I&C, Ved Prakash; CAO, I&C, Riyaz Hussian, General Manager, DIC, Jammu, Subah Mehta, Functional Managers, and Industrial Promotion Officers were also present on the occasion.