Action plan to expedite development in Jammu reviewed

Jammu: To review the action plan to expedite developmental initiatives and enhance public welfare, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sachin Kumar Vaishya convened a meeting to review the progress and deliverables of different departments.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the DC engaged with officers in detailed discussion, emphasising the importance of setting targets and ensuring the swift delivery of benefits to the public. He underscored the necessity of benefiting only genuine beneficiaries and in this regard set individual targets for each department. The handicraft and handloom sector came under scrutiny during the meeting.
The DC inquired about initiatives aimed at providing handicraft training. Likewise, the Industries Department was probed about the registration of new startups and the organisation of exhibitions.
The Departments were urged to improve their progress indicators within a short timeframe.
The meeting encompassed various sectors, including Irrigation and Food Control, Horticulture, and Power, all of which were reviewed meticulously. Initiatives concerning public awareness regarding PM KUSUM and activities of the Youth Services and Sports Department were also discussed in detail.
The Food Supply and Agriculture Departments were also on the agenda.
The Agriculture Department's discussions ranged from the HADP program to the promotion of specific crops, receiving keen attention from the DC.
In his address, the DC advocated for a change in attitude and dynamics within the departments.
He called for motivated officials to spearhead progress and take innovative steps to achieve their predefined targets.
Stressing the importance of ownership and proactivity, the DC encouraged departments to set periodic goals, work diligently to achieve them, and be accountable for all activities. The meeting touched upon various activities such as skill development, infrastructure development, tribal affairs, and floriculture.
The DC also reviewed the Health and Medical Education Department's efforts, including the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, underscoring the holistic approach to development that extends to public health. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioners, Harvinder Singh and Sandeep Seointra; Chief Planning Officer, Yoginder Katoch besides district officers.
Earlier, the DC held a meeting regarding Jal Jeevan Mission works being done across the district and gave instructions regarding their expedition.
He empowered the officers to take all necessary steps to ensure compliance and timely completion of work while tackling hurdles.