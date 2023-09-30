Action plan to expedite development in Jammu reviewed

Jammu: To review the action plan to expedite developmental initiatives and enhance public welfare, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sachin Kumar Vaishya convened a meeting to review the progress and deliverables of different departments.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the DC engaged with officers in detailed discussion, emphasising the importance of setting targets and ensuring the swift delivery of benefits to the public. He underscored the necessity of benefiting only genuine beneficiaries and in this regard set individual targets for each department. The handicraft and handloom sector came under scrutiny during the meeting.

The DC inquired about initiatives aimed at providing handicraft training. Likewise, the Industries Department was probed about the registration of new startups and the organisation of exhibitions.

The Departments were urged to improve their progress indicators within a short timeframe.

The meeting encompassed various sectors, including Irrigation and Food Control, Horticulture, and Power, all of which were reviewed meticulously. Initiatives concerning public awareness regarding PM KUSUM and activities of the Youth Services and Sports Department were also discussed in detail.