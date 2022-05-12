Adding of Dogri language in Google translate welcomed

Jammu: Dogri language experts have welcomed the adding of a translation tool for Dogri language in the Google search engine. They termed it as a great help in promotion and protection of the language which has witnessed a long history in the Dogri speaking belt.
Dogri is among 24 new languages added by the Google Company’s Translate tool like Sanskrit, Bhojpuri, and other languages which will be supported by the Google translation. A total of 133 different languages are being supported by the translation tool from across the world.
Welcoming the step, President, Dogri Sanstha and known academician, Prof Lalit Mangotra told Greater Kashmir that “The Dogri language will get promotion at the international level and it will open up many avenues with regard to translation.” He referred to the need for software and then the people knowing the language get the break.
“The information available in the world in different languages will also be available in Dogri language. We have in Dogri language will also be translated in other languages including international languages and this platform having Dogri as one of the languages on Google for translation would be a great help.”