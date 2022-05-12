Adding of Dogri language in Google translate welcomed

Jammu: Dogri language experts have welcomed the adding of a translation tool for Dogri language in the Google search engine. They termed it as a great help in promotion and protection of the language which has witnessed a long history in the Dogri speaking belt.

Dogri is among 24 new languages added by the Google Company’s Translate tool like Sanskrit, Bhojpuri, and other languages which will be supported by the Google translation. A total of 133 different languages are being supported by the translation tool from across the world.