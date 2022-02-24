ADG BSF Western Command reviews security scenario along IB, LoC

Jammu: Additional Director General, (Western Command) Chandigarh, P V Rama Sastry Thursday reviewed the security scenario along the International Border and Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu.
Sastry, who was on a three-day visit to Jammu, arrived at BSF Frontier Headquarters Jammu to visit the area of responsibility (AOR) of Jammu Frontier.
He was welcomed by IG Jammu Frontier D K Boora and given a guard of honour.
IG BSF D K Boora gave a detailed presentation to the ADG at Frontier Headquarter BSF Paloura Camp, covering all the critical aspects of border security and domination on IB and LoC in Jammu.
Boora described the general security scenario of AOR, covering the deployment pattern of BSF battalions and their robust domination aspects on the complete Jammu IB.
The IG Frontier Jammu also informed the ADG about the threats being faced by the BSF on Jammu IB, ranging from tunneling and cross-border smuggling.
“A special emphasis was given on the drone threat posed by drones abetting the smuggling of weapons and narcotics from across the border,” the BSF spokesman said. “The ADG was made aware of the challenges faced by BSF troops due to the rainy season, foggy weather, and high altitude related problems.”
Boora also highlighted the recent achievements of BSF Jammu like the seizure of narcotics on the border, killing intruders from across, and detection of tunnels.
Thereafter, the ADG visited the LoC area of the Sunderbani sector accompanied by IG D K Boora and took stock of the situation.