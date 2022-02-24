ADG BSF Western Command reviews security scenario along IB, LoC

He was welcomed by IG Jammu Frontier D K Boora and given a guard of honour.

IG BSF D K Boora gave a detailed presentation to the ADG at Frontier Headquarter BSF Paloura Camp, covering all the critical aspects of border security and domination on IB and LoC in Jammu.

Boora described the general security scenario of AOR, covering the deployment pattern of BSF battalions and their robust domination aspects on the complete Jammu IB.