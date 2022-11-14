ADG BSF Western Command visits Jammu Border

Jammu: Additional Director General, Western Command, Chandigarh, P V Rama Sastry today arrived at Jammu Frontier on his three day visit of International Border Jammu to review the security situation.

He was welcomed by IG BSF Jammu, D K Boora, and other officers and was given an impressive guard of honour.

IG Jammu Frontier, D K Boora, gave a detailed presentation to the ADG covering all the critical aspects of Border Security and Domination on Jammu IB. He further described the general security scenario of AOR covering the deployment pattern of BSF battalions and their robust domination aspects on the Jammu IB.