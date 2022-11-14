ADG BSF Western Command visits Jammu Border

Jammu: Additional Director General, Western Command, Chandigarh, P V Rama Sastry today arrived at Jammu Frontier on his three day visit of International Border Jammu to review the security situation.
He was welcomed by IG BSF Jammu, D K Boora, and other officers and was given an impressive guard of honour.
IG Jammu Frontier, D K Boora, gave a detailed presentation to the ADG covering all the critical aspects of Border Security and Domination on Jammu IB. He further described the general security scenario of AOR covering the deployment pattern of BSF battalions and their robust domination aspects on the Jammu IB.
IG, Ftr Jammu also informed the ADG about threats being faced by the BSF on Jammu IB, ranging from Tunneling, Drone activities & cross Border Smuggling by ANE’s. A special emphasis was given on the tunnel and Drone threat abetting Smuggling of Weapons/Narcotics from across the border to Indian Territory.
ADG P V Rama Sastry, also called on the Hon’ble Governor J&K Sh Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan and briefed him about the current security scenario on Jammu IB.