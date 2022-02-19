ADGP Jammu reviews law and order situation in Kathua, Samba

Jammu: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh Saturday reviewed the law and order, crime position, and overall functioning of district Kathua and Samba with all supervisory officers including SHOs and investigating officers of the district.
The disposal of cases registered during the current year and previous pendency was reviewed, discussed and instructions issued.
Besides, the ADGP Jammu reviewed the highway and border security arrangements of the district.
Singh also reviewed arrangements made at Kathua regarding the sealing of borders during the assembly election to be held on Sunday in Punjab.
The ADGP Jammu was received by SSP Kathua and SSP Samba and his team of officers and was given a guard of honour at DPL Kathua and DPL Samba on his arrival.
He discussed the working of Police, especially crime, investigation, NDPS, and disposal of cases including under trial cases and other issues related to policing.
Singh stressed the importance of good investigation and shared his experiences of investigation of cases.
He emphasised the strengthening of checkpoints on the national highway to keep a check on transportation of drugs, weapons, and other criminal activities.
The ADGP Jammu impressed upon the SHOs for proper compilation of records in the police stations to ensure efficient use of technology.
He said that CCTNS was a complete package that includes crime registration, investigation as well as some public services online.
Singh impressed upon all officers to also frequently use the ICJS portal for effective crime monitoring.
The ADGP Jammu emphasised upon the officers to strengthen the intelligence grid and ensure input sharing for speedy action by the forces.
He emphasised regular interactions and briefing of the subordinates at different levels.
The ADGP said that Police-public meetings, especially in the border villages should be conducted regularly.
He said that people’s cooperation in the fight against narco-terrorism and other crimes was a must.