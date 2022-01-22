ADGP Jammu reviews security arrangements for Republic Day

Jammu: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu zone Mukesh Singh Saturday held a meeting with Jammu-based officers of Police, CID, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), security and intelligence agencies to discuss and review the security arrangements for the celebration of Republic Day 2022.
According to a Police spokesman, during the meeting at Police Headquarters Jammu, Singh took stock of security arrangements already made and to be made in and around the venue at M A Stadium for the Republic Day function.
“ADGP Singh stressed on proper and intensive foot patrolling and surveillance of the areas in and around M A Stadium Jammu, checking of hotels, and other lodges on regular basis, joint checkpoints that were established at selective places in border areas so that anti-national elements or anti-social elements trying to sneak in the city are intercepted well in time,” the Police spokesman said in an official statement.
On the border management front, Singh stressed upon the officers to lay joint checkpoints on all possible infiltration routes and also on the roads originating from the border.
He directed that night patrolling on National Highway should be intensified and any input related to infiltration be disseminated with all concerned on a real-time basis.
“All border police stations, police posts, VDCs should be strengthened and proper briefing should be given to them by supervisory offices regarding the nature and importance of duties to be performed by them,” the Police spokesman said quoting the ADGP.
Besides, ADGP Jammu further stressed upon timely intelligence collection and sharing, proper coordination among all the agencies, Army, paramilitary forces, traffic and security wing in their respective areas of jurisdiction for smooth conduct of the event.
In addition, a PowerPoint presentation was also given by SSP Jammu regarding the detailed planned deployment for the Republic Day function at M A Stadium, Jammu and its surrounding areas.
The officers who participated in the meeting included Commissioner (SB) Jammu, DIG JKS Range, DIG CRPF, Jammu, DIG BSF, Jammu, SSP PCR Jammu, SSP Jammu, SSP Security Jammu, Commandant, IRP 18th Bn, SSP CID SB Jammu, SSP APCR Jammu, Assistant Director IB, Jammu, Additional SP CID CI, Jammu, Additional SP Traffic City, Jammu, and DySP SP Operations, Jammu.