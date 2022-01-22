ADGP Jammu reviews security arrangements for Republic Day

According to a Police spokesman, during the meeting at Police Headquarters Jammu, Singh took stock of security arrangements already made and to be made in and around the venue at M A Stadium for the Republic Day function.

“ADGP Singh stressed on proper and intensive foot patrolling and surveillance of the areas in and around M A Stadium Jammu, checking of hotels, and other lodges on regular basis, joint checkpoints that were established at selective places in border areas so that anti-national elements or anti-social elements trying to sneak in the city are intercepted well in time,” the Police spokesman said in an official statement.