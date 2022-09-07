ADGP Jammu reviews security situation in Kishtwar

Jammu: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu zone Mukesh Singh on Wednesday reviewed the security situation in a meeting with police officers in District Police Lines (DPL) Kishtwar.

He sensitized them about the current terror threats and political developments and exhorted them to put in their best for maintenance of law and order and for conduct of Counter Terrorism (CT) operations. He congratulated them for the smooth and effective conduct of Machail Yatra.

Recent developments indicated that the terrorists were trying to revive terrorism in the mountainous district.

He was there in the district in connection with the power lifting competition organized by Kishtwar Police in collaboration with Kishtwar Power Lifting Association in the memory of police martyrs which concluded today. ADGP Jammu was accompanied by Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar-IAS, DIG DKR Range Sunil Gupta and SSP Kishtwar Shafqat Hussain Bath-JKPS in the conclusion ceremony.