ADGP Jammu reviews security situation in Kishtwar

Jammu: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu zone Mukesh Singh on Wednesday reviewed the security situation in a meeting with police officers in District Police Lines (DPL) Kishtwar.
He sensitized them about the current terror threats and political developments and exhorted them to put in their best for maintenance of law and order and for conduct of Counter Terrorism (CT) operations. He congratulated them for the smooth and effective conduct of Machail Yatra.
Recent developments indicated that the terrorists were trying to revive terrorism in the mountainous district.
He was there in the district in connection with the power lifting competition organized by Kishtwar Police in collaboration with Kishtwar Power Lifting Association in the memory of police martyrs which concluded today. ADGP Jammu was accompanied by Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar-IAS, DIG DKR Range Sunil Gupta and SSP Kishtwar Shafqat Hussain Bath-JKPS in the conclusion ceremony.
While speaking on this occasion ADGP Singh said that the aim of organizing such sports events by the J&K Police was to remember the martyrdom of the brave hearts, to channelize the energy of youth in a positive direction and to keep them away from social evils.
The ADGP Jammu Zone and Divisional Commissioner, Jammu felicitated the winners with trophies, medals as well as certificates and cash reward. Sgct Pardeep Kumar of J&K Police bagged the title of senior Powerman whereas Abdul Momin Dar bagged the title of junior Powerman and Sahiba Jaffer bagged the title of Power woman.
SHO Kishtwar Abid Hussain bagged gold in 105 kgs weight class and DySP PC Kishtwar Vishal Sharma bagged gold medal in 93 kg weight class of master category.