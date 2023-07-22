Admin provides ex-gratia, utilities to landslide-hit families in Bani

Kathua: On the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kathua, Rakesh Minhas, a team headed by Sub Divisional Magistrate Bani, Satish Sharma on Saturday handed over ex-gratia relief and other aid material to cater immediate needs of the landslide affected families.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the SDM met with both the victim families and handed over ex-gratia relief of Rs 2.5 lakh besides tents, tarpaulin, 18 blankets, kitchen sets, 200 kg rice, 200 kg wheat, 10 kg pulses, and other food items as an immediate support to the bereaved families.

The SDM assured that adequate timber for the construction of new residential houses would also be provided to the families.

Besides, the administration would also look into providing wage employment to five members of twin families, he said.