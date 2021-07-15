Admin reviews high density plantation in J&K

The scheme has provision to provide 50 percent subsidy to orchardists for establishment of high-density orchards accompanied by a loan facility for raising 40 percent of remaining capital. The scheme would also provide subsidies to the growers on account of expenditure related to micro-irrigation, plant material, and anti-hail nets.

Under the scheme, preference will be given to farmers with landholdings of less than 4 kanal.

DG Horticulture Kashmir briefed about importance of the scheme and its role in employment generation.

He said that an area of 262 hectare has been brought under high density plantation programme and the department is taking all necessary steps to ensure that farmers are fully benefitted by this scheme.

Ram Sevak informed the meeting that the department is going to plant about 25 lakh of various varieties of plants like mangoes, citric fruits and other fruits in Jammu division.

The Principal Secretary stressed upon the concerned officers to cover all the feasible areas under high density programme.

It was informed that an area of 800 hectare has been targeted to be covered in Kashmir division during current financial year under the programme.

The Principal Secretary asked the CHOs for conducting awareness camps to educate the farming community regarding benefits of the scheme so that more and more farmers adopt the scheme.