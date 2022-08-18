Advisor Bhatnagar conducts extensive tour of Ranbir Canal

Jammu: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today conducted an extensive tour of Ranbir Canal here and assessed the damage caused by flash floods recently to the Balole Syphon.

CE I&FC Jammu , Hamesh Manchanda; SE Hydraulic Jammu, Xen ID 2 Jammu, Xen MID Jammu ADC Jammu and other senior officers of Jal Shakti Department also accompanied the Advisor during the visit.

While taking first hand appraisal of the breach on the canal syphon Advisor Bhatnagar directed concerned officers to rectify the breach as early as possible as the water of canal caters to a large population and forms the lifeline of Agriculture sector here.