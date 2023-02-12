Advisor Bhatnagar inaugurates mega job fair in Jammu

Jammu: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, today inaugurated a mega Job Fair-2023, organised by Labour and Employment Department at Convention Centre here.

Advisor Bhatnagar, after inaugurating the fair, inspected various stalls of employers and held detailed interaction with them regarding the skill requirements of their respective units and companies. He assured them that the curriculum in all the technical institutions has been designed keeping in view the skill gap and present and future job roles under NEP-2020.

Advisor, on the occasion, also interacted with various job seekers and assured them all possible assistance in getting jobs.

Later, Advisor Bhatnagar held a detailed interaction with the job providers representing different companies and industrial associations.