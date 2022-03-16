Advisor Bhatnagar launches vaccination drive in Jammu

Jammu: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar formally launched the COVID-19 vaccination drive Phase VI (CorBevax) for 12-14 years age group at Gandhi Nagar Hospital here.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that after launching the vaccination drive, Advisor Bhatnagar highlighted that as the world was gripped by a deadly pandemic, everyone understands the importance of vaccines and their benefits.
Advisor Bhatnagar said that to dispel the myths regarding the COVID vaccine, this year’s theme vaccination day ‘vaccine works for all’ had been framed.
He also held an interactive session with the beneficiaries and staff.
On the first day of this vaccination drive, more than 200 students were administered the COVID-19 vaccine.
Advisor Bhatnagar also inspected the MCH Hospital and had a firsthand appraisal of medical facilities being provided to the people there.