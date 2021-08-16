Advisor Farooq Khan to meet people at Jammu on August 18

Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan, will meet people at Convention Center Canal Road here on August, 18 (Wednesday) from 10:30 onwards.

It is informed that the deputations, delegations, individuals or other people can meet the Advisor at the venue to get their issues highlighted and redressed.

All such people who will be visiting the venue are requested to follow all health guidelines and protocols regarding Covid-19. The deputations should not exceed more than 3 members in order to contain the spread of Corona virus.