Aged man found dead in Sunderbani hotel

Rajouri: An aged man in his mid 70s was on Wednesday morning found dead in a hotel in Sunderbani town.
The police have started investigation into the matter and the deceased has been identified as Mohd Hussain (74) son of the late Noor Din resident of Dhroon in Sunderbani.
Police said that the aged man was living in room number 204 in a private hotel of Sunderbani where he was found dead on Wednesday morning.
Police further said that the body was taken into possession by police and medico-legal formalities have been conducted and an investigation has been set into motion.