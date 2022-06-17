Agnipath Scheme | Army aspirants stage protests in Jammu, Kathua

Jammu: Massive protest demonstrations were Friday staged by the aspirants of the Indian Army in Jammu and Kathua districts seeking completion of the recruitment process in the defence force.
Shouting slogans and blocking the road at Kunjwani Chowk on the Jammu-Pathankot highway, the protesters were demanding the cancellation of the Agnipath scheme.
The Police teams rushed to the area to clear the road but they faced trouble handling the crowded road with young protesters.
As Police detained some protesting youth, the protest intensified with the protestors demanding the release of the detained youth.
The protesters demanded that the pending recruitment process of the Indian Army be completed by holding written tests.
They said that the recruitment process had been cancelled for the new Agnipath scheme and urged the government to withdraw it.
The protesters said that they were preparing for recruitment in the Indian Army for more than three years but were facing an uncertain future under the new scheme.
Following an hour-long protest, the protesters were dispersed by the Police.
Meanwhile, the Army aspirants organised a similar protest in the Kathua district.