AHA re-elects Dr Yashpal Sharma as national president

Jammu: Dr. Yashpal Sharma has been elected as national president of the Association of Hospital Administrators (AHA) for the second term after defeating Dr (Prof) Hem Chandra, Vice Chancellor of Uttarakhand Medical University.

Dr. Sharma has been re-elected for the 2nd term of two years. He has been instrumental in bringing various academic and administrative reforms during his first tenure as president of AHA India. Dr. Anoop Kumar Daga has been elected as vice-president, Dr. Shyama Nagarajan as executive director, Major General Jagtar Singh as finance director, Dr. Rajiv Kumar Jain as programme director and Dr. Ashish Kumar Gupta, Brig. (Dr.) Pradeep Srivastava, Dr. Mahesh Devnani, GP Capt Rajiv Pathni and Dr Param Hans Mishra as members of the executive committee.

The Academy of Hospital Administration (AHA) is an autonomous professional, not-for-profit organization consisting of more than 2500 life/associate members who are highly qualified and experienced besides experts and faculty in hospital and health systems operations management, public health and multispecialty facilities planning and architectural designing doyens in Quality management in health care delivery systems (NABH, NQAS and NABL), public health strategists, etc.