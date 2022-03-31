AIIMS Jammu to start MBBS 2nd year classes at Miran Sahib

Jammu: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jammu is to start the classes of second year for the medical students of MBBS at Miran Sahib in a rented accommodation at Miran Sahib.
An official said that the AIIMS Jammu will start teaching second year medical students for MBBS in a rented building situated at Miran Sahib in Satwari area of Jammu district from tomorrow.
“This batch completed its first year of MBBS in Rishikesh (Uttrakhand) of AIIMS Jammu and as the alternative arrangements have been made in Jammu for them, this batch of 50 medical students will continue their studies for second year MBBS in Miran Sahib,” said the official.
The official further said that the counseling of the fresh batch for first year of MBBS is about to end and they have seats of 62 medical students and their classes will be organised at Satwari where the building comprises four halls, residential hostel for students and staff members.
Meanwhile, the official said that 50 percent of the construction work in AIIMS at Vijaypur has been completed and it would be commissioned in the month of March in 2023 with the operationalisation of 41 different departments which would include 18 super speciality facilities.
“An advertisement for the fulfillment of 183 faculty members (doctors, professors, and associate professors etc) has already issued and screening for these posts will be held in the month of June following which the OPDs and other departments would be made functions in AIIMS Vijaypur (Jammu),” the official said.
An official said that at present, the construction work for the rest of the infrastructure whether roads and buildings in AIIMS is going on in full swing with double shifts and additional manpower.