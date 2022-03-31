AIIMS Jammu to start MBBS 2nd year classes at Miran Sahib

Jammu: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jammu is to start the classes of second year for the medical students of MBBS at Miran Sahib in a rented accommodation at Miran Sahib.

