Air Marshal P M Sinha visits AF Station Jammu

Jammu: Air Marshal P M Sinha, AOC-in-C Western Air Command, visited Air Force (AF) Station Jammu today.

He was accompanied by Anita Sinha, president AFWWA (Regional).

“To promote the esprit de corps, a health run was organised with all air warriors of Station which was led by Air Marshal Sinha. The AOC-in-C was briefed on the operational readiness of the Station and inspected all units,” PRO Defence Lt Col Devender said in an official statement. “Air Marshal Sinha appreciated the operational and security orientation of all Station personnel and exhorted all to maintain a high degree of readiness at all times,” he said. The AFWWA (regional) president visited various ventures run by the station for the welfare of the families of air-warriors. A meeting of all women of the station was also organised, the official statement said.