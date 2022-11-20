Alert sounded after ATC radars detect drone signals near AFS Jammu

Jammu: High alert was sounded on Sunday for Jammu airport, adjoining Air Force Station (AFS), the vital security installations and other areas of strategic importance in the vicinity after the Air Traffic Control (ATC) radars detected signals of a suspected drone on Sunday afternoon.
However, nothing emerged from day-long searches launched after suspected drone activity near strategically very crucial IFS Station.
Official sources stated that the security agencies were alerted after ATC radars detected signals of a drone at a 2 km aerial distance, around 12 noon or so.
Intensive search operation was launched but nothing came out of it so far, they added. Last year on June 27, two Air Force personnel had sustained injuries and office buildings also suffered damage in twin IED explosions carried out by drones inside the premises of the Air Force Station, Satwari campus Jammu.
In this connection, the NIA had registered the case under sections 3 & 4 of Explosive Substances Act, 1908, sections 13, 16, 18 and 23 of the UA (P) Act, 1967 and sections 307, 120 B of IPC, 1860.