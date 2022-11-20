Alert sounded after ATC radars detect drone signals near AFS Jammu

Jammu: High alert was sounded on Sunday for Jammu airport, adjoining Air Force Station (AFS), the vital security installations and other areas of strategic importance in the vicinity after the Air Traffic Control (ATC) radars detected signals of a suspected drone on Sunday afternoon.

However, nothing emerged from day-long searches launched after suspected drone activity near strategically very crucial IFS Station.

Official sources stated that the security agencies were alerted after ATC radars detected signals of a drone at a 2 km aerial distance, around 12 noon or so.