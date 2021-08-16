All deptts, PSUs, organizations to observe August 20 as Sadbhavana Diwas

Jammu: General Administration Department on Monday ordered all departments, Public Sector Undertakings, and organizations to observe August 20, 2021 as Sadbhavana Diwas.

“Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India has directed all administrative secretaries, observance of Sadbhavana Diwas with request to ensure their participation along with officers of their department in the Sadbhavana Diwas pledge taking ceremony to be held simultaneously in the meeting at Civil Secretariat on August 20,” reads an order issued by the General Administration Department.

The order says that the pledge shall be administered by the Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department at Civil Secretariat, Srinagar and by Principal Secretary Housing and Urban Development Department at the Civil Secretariat Jammu. “The heads of the departments, managing directors of all the PSUs, and organisations shall also organise ceremonies wherein all employees shall participate in the Sadbhavana Diwas pledge after following the necessary covid protocol,” reads the order.