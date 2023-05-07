ALLEGATIONS OF MASS COPYING | Superintendent, 3 supervisors suspended in Batote

Ramban: Director School Education Jammu has suspended the superintendent, and three supervisors deployed in Secondary School Examination (10th class) at Government Model Higher Secondary School, Batote.
The locals had alleged mass copying in the school during the examination. On the basis of allegations leveled by locals of mass copying in the Secondary School Examination (10th class) at Government Model Higher Secondary School, Batote, Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mussarat Islam conducted the inspection and forwarded a report vide No. DCR/PS-Camp/2023/679-86 dated 04-05-2023.to Director School Education Jammu, Ashok Kumar Sharma, who vide order no-1032 DSEJ of 2023 dated 06-05-2023 suspended the superintendent and three supervisors.
Till pending inquiry into their conduct master Pankaj Gupta (Superintendent), and three teachers Pankaj Sharma (Supervisor), Nazia Parveen (Supervisor), and Ramesh Singh Chib (Supervisor) placed under suspension with immediate effect.
They shall remain attached to the office of Chief Education Office Ramban, the order said.
Further, Chief Education Officer Ramban is hereby appointed as an inquiry officer to conduct an in-depth inquiry into the matter and also serve the proper charge sheets to them. The inquiry officer shall submit its detailed report along with specific comments/ recommendations within a fortnight, the order reads.