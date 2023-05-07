ALLEGATIONS OF MASS COPYING | Superintendent, 3 supervisors suspended in Batote

Ramban: Director School Education Jammu has suspended the superintendent, and three supervisors deployed in Secondary School Examination (10th class) at Government Model Higher Secondary School, Batote.

The locals had alleged mass copying in the school during the examination. On the basis of allegations leveled by locals of mass copying in the Secondary School Examination (10th class) at Government Model Higher Secondary School, Batote, Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mussarat Islam conducted the inspection and forwarded a report vide No. DCR/PS-Camp/2023/679-86 dated 04-05-2023.to Director School Education Jammu, Ashok Kumar Sharma, who vide order no-1032 DSEJ of 2023 dated 06-05-2023 suspended the superintendent and three supervisors.