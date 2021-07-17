Altaf Bukhari chairs meeting of District Presidents, Frontal Heads, Coordinators of Jammu Province

Jammu: Apni Party President Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari on Saturday chaired a meeting of all the District Presidents, Frontal Heads and Coordinators of Jammu Province here at Gandhi Nagar Office.

As per a press statement, in this meeting threadbare discussions were held on organizational issues and how to strengthen the party at grass root level. The Party leaders also put forth problems faced by the people of Jammu Province and non-responsive approach of the administration towards the public issues.

During the meeting, Party President Altaf Bukhari directed them to organize public outreach programs and establish connect with the people to strengthen the Party in all the districts, Tehsil headquarters, blocks and panchayats of Jammu Province.

“The leaders were impressed upon by Altaf Bukhari to launch the Party's membership drive aggressively in all the areas and highlight the programmes and policies of the Party,” the statement reads.