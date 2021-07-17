Altaf Bukhari chairs meeting of District Presidents, Frontal Heads, Coordinators of Jammu Province

Jammu: Apni Party President Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari on Saturday chaired a meeting of all the District Presidents, Frontal Heads and Coordinators of Jammu Province here at Gandhi Nagar Office.
As per a press statement, in this meeting threadbare discussions were held on organizational issues and how to strengthen the party at grass root level. The Party leaders also put forth problems faced by the people of Jammu Province and non-responsive approach of the administration towards the public issues.
During the meeting, Party President Altaf Bukhari directed them to organize public outreach programs and establish connect with the people to strengthen the Party in all the districts, Tehsil headquarters, blocks and panchayats of Jammu Province.
“The leaders were impressed upon by Altaf Bukhari to launch the Party's membership drive aggressively in all the areas and highlight the programmes and policies of the Party,” the statement reads.
Speaking in the meeting, Altaf Bukhari said that “Apni Party believes in unity and equality of both the Regions of Jammu and Kashmir which is essential for development and prosperity of the erstwhile State.”
Bukhari said that it is the stand of the Party that both the Regions should support each other. Our unity will not allow the divisive forces to create wedge between the Regions.
He asked the Party leaders to raise problem specific issues.
“We always want that both the Regions should be treated equally,” said Bukhari and asked the Party leaders to make people aware of the Party’s agenda which is imperative for development and unity of Jammu and Kashmir.
Prominent among those who attended the meeting included Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir, General Secretary Vijay Bakaya, General Secretary, Vikram Malhotra, Provincial President, Jammu, Manjit Singh among others.
Meanwhile Apni Party today said that two senior PDP leaders, a senior National Conference leader among four prominent people from Kishtwar District on Saturday joined its Party in Jammu in presence of the Party President Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari.
According to a statement issued here, welcoming the new entrants into the Party-fold, Bukhari said that the Party has gained support from the people in Jammu Province due to its policies and agenda.