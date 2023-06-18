AMARNATH YATRA 2023 | Security conference in Udhampur reviews arrangements

Jammu: General Officer Commanding (GOC) Delta Force Major General Ajay Kumar chaired a joint meeting of security agencies in Udhampur, to review arrangements and ensure coordination for smooth ensuing Amarnath Yatra.

During the meeting, which was attended by senior officers of police and other security agencies, the participants deliberated on the arrangements put in place for ensuring incident free Amarnath Yatra. Yatra will begin on July 1 and will culminate on August 31.

Following the meeting, the White Knight Corps Sunday, on its official Twitter handle, tweeted, "A conference to coordinate the security for the forthcoming #AmarnathYatra2023 was conducted at #Udhampur."

"The Security Forces & Civil Administration are working hand in hand to ensure a successful Yatra," the tweet added.