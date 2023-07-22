Amarnath Yatra | 3472 yatris leave Jammu base camp for Kashmir

Jammu: The 20th batch of 3472 Amarnath Yatris Saturday left Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu for twin destinations of Pahalgam and Baltal in south Kashmir to undertake pilgrimage.

Officials said that out of a fresh batch of 3472 Amarnath pilgrims, 2515 yatris had opted for the Pahalgam route while 957 pilgrims decided to undertake the yatra from Baltal route. “They left Bhagwati Nagar base camp in a convoy of 132 vehicles, under tight security arrangements early Saturday morning,” officials said.